Wayne A. Rodriquez Sr.
May 24, 1965-October 12, 2019
Wayne A. Rodriquez Sr., age 54 of Bridgeport, the beloved husband of Gail (Messina) Rodriquez, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport with his loving family by his side. Born on May 24, 1965 in the Bronx, New York, he was the son of James and Jean (Mendez) Rodriquez. Wayne was hardworking, a loving father and very devoted to his family. He was a Patrol Officer for DMHAS, State of CT Department of Mental Health for nearly 20 years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Gail Rodriquez, his children, Wayne A. Rodriquez Jr. and Gabriella Rodriquez, Tricia M. Martinez and Jennifer C. Rodriquez, his grandchildren, Aaliyah, William Jr., and Liam Martinez, his brother, James Mendez, his sisters-in-law, Susan Koval (Pete), Lori DeFrancesco (Vinny), and Cheryl Messina, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Jack F. Messina, and his in-laws, Jack and Sue Messina, and his best friend, Frank Ramunno.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to the family for a college fund for his children. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 14, 2019