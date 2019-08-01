Connecticut Post Obituaries
Wayne D. Springer
Wayne D. Springer, age 52, of Naugatuck, beloved son of Charles and Susan Springer, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Milford, Wayne had been a Naugatuck resident for the last 3 years. He worked as a computer programmer in Michigan for many years prior to returning to CT to assist his father who founded the Springer Sanitation Company. Most recently, Wayne was working for the USA Hauling and Recycling Company. Wayne loved to cook, keeping vegetable gardens and fishing. Survivors in addition to his loving parents include three beloved brothers, Thomas Springer, Russell Springer and Bruce Springer; an aunt, Patricia Kopcik; an uncle, David Springer and his wife Leeann; cousins, Sarah Levin and her husband Jonathan, Ryan Springer, Jimmy Kopcik and his wife Lisa and Michael Kopcik and his wife Tina; best friends, Barb and Kerry as well as his beloved cat Shadow. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Wayne's memory to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019
