Wendy E. Kristoff, age 65 of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her home. Wendy was born in Bridgeport on February 2, 1955, daughter of the late Andrew and Bella Vangor Kristoff, and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of the University of New Haven, and had been an employee of Granite City Electric Supply and most recently Westport Rehabilitation Complex. Survivors include a sister-in-law Grace Kristoff, and a niece Lauren Kristoff, also she leaves behind many close friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her brother John M. Kristoff. Funeral services will be private with interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport.