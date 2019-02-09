Weronika Pyzik

Weronika Trapsza Pyzik, age 88 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Jan Pyzik passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born in Dabrowa, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Artur and Jozefa Skrano Trapsza. A Bridgeport resident for over 41 years, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church. A retired machine operator for Inland Plastics of Milford.

Survivors include her two sons; CzeslawPyzik and wife Lidia, Tadeusz Pyzik and wife Aleksandra both of Milford, her sister Kazimiera Gora of Bridgeport, four grandchildren, Eliza, Kamila, Patrycja and Christopher, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Weronika was predeceased by her daughter Alicja Sushanek.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's the Archangel Church followed by Interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary