Wesley Alexander Roussel

Wesley Alexander Roussel, age 57, died peacefully on May 11th in the loving presence of his wife Maureen and their daughter Sarah. He was well loved, with a quick smile, a genuine and benevolent nature, and a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

His hard working and dedicated nature led to success at each company he worked for, earning awards at UPS, Scholastic Book Fairs, and Willco Sales & Service, which he retired from once bulbar ALS made working impossible.

Wes lived life fully and had many passions, including golf, ultimate frisbee, skiing, cycling (completing several century rides), live music, trips to the beach, grilling and entertaining, spending time with with friends, the NYT crossword puzzle, and being a lifelong fan of the Mets and Giants. Traveling with his wife, daughter, and extended family and friends was a particular joy of his. Bulbar ALS stole Wes' ability to speak, which was a cruel challenge for a man who loved socializing.

Wes was born in Norwalk, CT and raised by Mary & Thomas Roussel in Westport, CT & Keene, NH with siblings Jennifer, Jody, Jack, & Laurence. He graduated from Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, VT) and Fairfield University, where he met his wife Maureen.

Wes leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 30 years Maureen (Garvey) & their daughter Sarah, along with many loving Garvey, Taylor, Donoghue, Porter, Coutant, Roussel, Neff, and Harper family members, his Beach Family, and his extended Fairfield and Fairfield U families. He was predeceased by his father Tom.

Wes faced his ALS diagnosis as he did life, both positively and pragmatically. His character shone in the bravery with which he faced the disease's devastation.

Wes was a lifelong blood donor and gave the gift of organ donation in death. Friends and family are encouraged to donate blood and register as organ donors in his honor. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held once it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the organizations that supported Wes and his family in the last few years of his life: ALS TDI, ALS Association (CT Chapter), the Hospital for Special Care, and Compassionate Care ALS.

Wes and his family remain very grateful to Dr. Huned Patwa, Dr. Kevin Felice, and to the teams at both Yale New Haven Hospital and the ALS Center for Excellence at the Hospital for Special Care for their support and care throughout his ALS journey and especially at the end of his life.



