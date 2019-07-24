Wesley L. Valentine

Wesley L. Valentine, age 64, entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at Bridgeport Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Wesley was born in Derby on May 25, 1955, son of the late Harris and Constance Tuccio Valentine. After earning his degree as a Registered Nurse, he began his career at Griffin Hospital and later moved to the Bay area in California where he continued his employment as a nurse for twenty-five years. He returned back to Ansonia and Griffin Hospital over ten years ago. Wes loved to travel and explore the World. He enjoyed visiting and photographing such places as Africa, Asia, Middle East, Europe, South America, the Pacific and the Caribbean. He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Christine Valentine and Carol Valentine of Ansonia, several very close cousins and friends and canine buddies, Dante and Zoey. Visiting hours will be held on Friday July 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 7:00 p.m., a funeral service in celebration of Wes's life will take place. Private burial will take place at the family's convenience in Trinity Cemetery in Seymour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wes's memory may be made directly to Griffin Hospital Development Fund, on the check memo line please write Wesley L. Valentine and remit to 130 Division Street, Derby, CT 06418. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019