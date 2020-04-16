|
|
Wilbert Wettenstein
Wilbert "Smokey" Wettenstein age 97 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Nancy Wettenstein for 73 years passed away on April 16th at the Jewish Senior Services facility on Park Avenue in Bridgeport. Wilbert was born in Bridgeport on May 4, 1922 and was a lifelong resident of the city. Wilbert joined the Navy in 1942 and was a radioman on the USS Reybold which was stationed in the Pacific Fleet. After the war, he married Nancy Bloomberg, also from Bridgeport. This June would have been their 74th wedding anniversary. During the heyday of Bridgeport, home to many industrial factories, he opened a variety store on State Street. After many years, when the city had suffered the relocation of these companies, he closed the store and went to work at Sear's, where he worked for 22 years, being top salesmen for several of those years.
Will was known for his great sense of humor, always laughing or making a joke. He and Nancy made their lifelong dream of having a home filled with love and laughter. He always said that laughter is the best medicine. He loved to watch the New England Patriots and the UCONN Woman's basketball games.
Survivors include Nancy, his beloved wife of 74 years, his children, Ronald Wettenstein and his wife Robin of Rochester, New York, Debbie Zapakin of Somers, New York, and Bruce Wettenstein and his wife Alicia of Easton, CT, 8 cherished grandchildren, Susan, Jessica, David, Jordan, Jared, Allie, Lauren and Steven and four great-grandchildren. Will was predeceased by his brothers, Milton, David, Jerome and his sister Clara.
Funeral services will be private. All donations can be made to the Jewish Senior Services facility, 4200 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020