Wilfred DesRoches
Wilfred Francis DesRoches, age 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 21, 2020. Wilfred, known as "Bill" his whole life, was born on October 28, 1931, to Sylvan and Melanie Arsenault DesRoches in Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada. His family was one of the founding families of the region.
Bill came to the United States as a young man and joined the military in 1957. He served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and served in the 782nd Maintenance Battalion. He was Honorably Discharged in 1963.
After leaving the Army he settled in Bergen County, New Jersey, where he met his loving wife, MaryAnne Adelgais. The couple resided in Saddle Brook, NJ, before settling down in the North End of Bridgeport, CT, where he continued his career as an industrial electrician. His last position, before he retired, was with the Bodine Corporation in Bridgeport.
Bill and MaryAnne were the proud parents of three sons, and Bill was an active and involved father. He was a long-time leader with the Boy Scouts of America, where all of his sons were active participants. Bill volunteered as an umpire in the North End Little League of Bridgeport. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. A diehard sports fan, he followed the Mets and the Jets.
During their later years Bill and MaryAnne found great enjoyment in retirement as devoted grandparents, caring for their precious granddaughters.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, MaryAnne DesRoches. He leaves behind three sons: William Joseph of Bridgeport, Thomas John of Largo, FL, and James Dwight, also of Bridgeport, and two granddaughters, Autumn and Lila. He also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.