Wilhelmina "Mina" Higgins
Wilhelmina "Mina" Attanasio Higgins, age 86, beloved wife of James J. Higgins, Sr. of Oxford, entered through the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St Vincent's Medical Center. Born in New Haven on January 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Madeline Spinello Attanasio and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. Mina always shared her love and kindness and was loved by many. She was the matriarch of the family and a loving grandmother and aunt. Before her retirement she was a hairdresser for many years at 3030 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. In addition to her beloved husband James of 44 years, survivors include a stepson, James J. Higgins, Jr., a stepdaughter, Patricia Higgins Borges and her husband John and grandchildren, Anthony James Borges and Karlie Rose Borges, her loving nephew, Joseph Attanasio, Jr. and his wife Cindy, her loving nieces, Pamela Blackhall and her husband Brett and Patricia McPadden and her husband Chris, two great-nephews, TJ Attanasio and Shane McPadden. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Attanasio, Sr. and his wife Ann Marie.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements in care of The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019