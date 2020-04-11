|
William A. Becker
William A. Becker, age 87, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Esther Becker (Ferrara), passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on July 21, 1932, he was a son of the late John and Emma Becker (Smith). A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Bill was proud to have served honorably in the Air Force. He maintained a strong lifelong faith in the Catholic Church. Bill retired from a successful career as General Foreman for the former American Chain and Cable Co. in Bridgeport, as well as the University of Connecticut in Stamford. In addition to Esther, his beloved wife of 62 years, survivors include his loving daughters, Kathleen Becker (David St. Germain) of Farmington and Elizabeth Becker (Robert Hawtin) of Guilford, granddaughters Hallie and Avery St. Germain, sister, Dora Glendinning (Becker), and many cherished nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. More than anything, Bill loved his family, and he was always ready to celebrate holidays, weddings and special occasions with them. Most memorable were the summer picnics and happy hours he hosted at "The Last Resort," where he was known to mix a mean martini. Bill enjoyed gardening, woodworking and puttering in his basement workshop. Family and friends called him the Founder and CEO of the Acme Building Company because Bill could build, fix and design anything. He offered help and expert guidance wherever he could. He was an avid golfer who cherished regular rounds at the Fairchild-Wheeler Golf Course with his brother-in-law George. Bill loved all kinds of music, especially bluegrass and old country and was a self-taught banjo player. Bill was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be conducted privately, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020