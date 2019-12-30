|
William A. Higgins, Jr.
William Anthony Higgins, Jr., age 79, of Shelton, beloved husband of Jean Baldyga Higgins, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, the son of the late William Anthony and Lillian Higgins, he had lived in Fairfield, CT, St. Augustine, FL and returned to live in Shelton. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was stationed in Korea. Bill enjoyed an extensive career as a business man, entrepreneur and restaurateur. A certified boat captain, "Captain Bill" was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary who loved boating, was an avid salt water fisherman and also enjoyed wood working. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who delighted in family time. His true legacy was instilling in his children the importance of family values and hard work. In addition to his loving wife Jean, he will be dearly missed by his three beloved children, Jean Horan and her husband Robert of Fishers, IN, William Higgins and his wife Jennifer of Shelton and Robin Nagy and her husband Robert of Fairfield; two step-children, Barbara Festini of Shelton and Thomas Baldyga and his wife Pamela of Fairfield; six grandchildren, Rob and Rebecca Horan, Brett Nagy, Zachary Festini and Julia and Carly Baldyga; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as his beloved dog, Foxy. He was predeceased by a sister Elida Lenaz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the , . or to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019