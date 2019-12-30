Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for William Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Higgins Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Higgins Jr. Obituary
William A. Higgins, Jr.
William Anthony Higgins, Jr., age 79, of Shelton, beloved husband of Jean Baldyga Higgins, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, the son of the late William Anthony and Lillian Higgins, he had lived in Fairfield, CT, St. Augustine, FL and returned to live in Shelton. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was stationed in Korea. Bill enjoyed an extensive career as a business man, entrepreneur and restaurateur. A certified boat captain, "Captain Bill" was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary who loved boating, was an avid salt water fisherman and also enjoyed wood working. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who delighted in family time. His true legacy was instilling in his children the importance of family values and hard work. In addition to his loving wife Jean, he will be dearly missed by his three beloved children, Jean Horan and her husband Robert of Fishers, IN, William Higgins and his wife Jennifer of Shelton and Robin Nagy and her husband Robert of Fairfield; two step-children, Barbara Festini of Shelton and Thomas Baldyga and his wife Pamela of Fairfield; six grandchildren, Rob and Rebecca Horan, Brett Nagy, Zachary Festini and Julia and Carly Baldyga; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as his beloved dog, Foxy. He was predeceased by a sister Elida Lenaz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the , . or to the , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -