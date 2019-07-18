William A. Jennings

William A. Jennings, age 91, of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Lakes Health Care Center. He was the devoted husband of the late Rita (Hartshorn) Jennings. William was born in Shelton on August 3, 1927 son of the late Francis and Lydia (Seubert) Jennings and was a lifelong Shelton resident. He proudly served with the U.S. Marines during WWII. William worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for 17 years building wooden prototypes until his retirement. He enjoyed building custom remote controlled aviation models and was a lifelong member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. William was also a member of the America - St. John #8 Masonic Lodge. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. William was predeceased by a brother Robert Jennings and two sisters, Jacqueline Murhammer and Helen Alexander. Friends are invited to his graveside service with military honors on Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 286 River Rd., Shelton. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with his arrangements. Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019