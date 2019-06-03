William Abraham

William Abraham, Bill, died unexpectedly in Bridgeport on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Bill is survived by his soulmate, Nahida; children, Leila, Anthony, and Philip; sister, Edma; and his beloved grandson, Austin. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister.

William was born on March 29, 1947 in Tartus, Syria to the late Solomon and Helen Abraham. He graduated from Sacred Heart University and studied further in political science at New York University. He married his wife Nahida in 1985 and moved to Shelton, Connecticut. He worked at the Hartford Insurance company as the senior vice president of claims for close to three decades.

His family and friends will remember Bill as a kind, gentle soul, loved by all. Bill was an accomplished oud player, and was often found playing music in his free time. He was a caring and generous individual who loved offering his help to others. Bill was an active member in his church, taking on board and treasury positions.

The Rite of Burial will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5458 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, with the Archpriest Father Romanos Malouf officiating followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe, reception to follow back at the church to celebrate Bill's life. Calling hours will take place Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with Trisagion services at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary