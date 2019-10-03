|
William Stanford Allen
William Stanford Allen, age 99, passed away at home in Berkeley, California on September 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Dora and by his son Marc, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren by his first wife Amparo.
His son Marc and wife Susann have two children, Matthew and daughter Robin, Richard had two children, Anita and Diana.
Amparo and their son Richard predeceased him. William had two older sisters, Caroline and Barbara, an older brother Robert and a twin brother Matt who all predeceased him.
His parents were Howard Allen of Stockton and Mizpah Manuel Allen of Murphys, California. Howard's ancestors came from England and settled in New York and Connecticut in the 1600's and travelled by wagon train to California in the 1800's. In 1855 at the age of 16, Mizpah's father, John Manuel, left Cornwall, England, and sailed around the horn for the Gold Rush. John married Mary Williams. They prospered, had twelve children and were leading pioneers of Murphys.
William was born and lived all his life in Berkeley except for several years in the late 1920's and early 30's in Southern California. During his youth the family spent summers at "cow camp" under the stars at the family ranch in Calaveras County working their cattle and driving them down to market on horseback.
When World War II broke out he joined the Merchant Marines, graduated from Kings Point and served as Lt. Commander/Navigator in the Atlantic theatre on the Murmansk run and in the Pacific theatre, where he survived his ship being torpedoed and sunk in the Pacific.
Prior to leaving for the war he attended SF State where he met Amparo. During the war Amparo joined him in New York City where they were married.
When he returned from the war he went to work for Cutter Labs in Berkeley as a chemist. Shortly thereafter he joined Standard Oil, where he worked with the earliest computer teams at their Chevron Research Center in Richmond and later with the San Francisco Headquarters IT team until his retirement.
William loved the sea, travel, fine woodworking and carpentry projects. After his retirement he exchanged his home for homes in Europe and traveled throughout the world. He even signed on as a courier for a time so he could fly to exotic locales for a few days. He made several boats, including a classic Chris Craft Runabout, furniture and specialty items for family and friends and he was still doing major remodeling on his home into his 90's.
In his later years he became deeply devoted to his faith making several missions abroad. It was on the first of these trips that he met Dora and five years later they were married.
William was interred with several generations of the Allen and Manuel families at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys, California. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019