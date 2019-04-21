William B. Kennedy

William B. Kennedy, 90, of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, died, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was the beloved husband of Irene (Armstrong) Kennedy of 59 years. Bill was born in Detroit, MI, April 24, 1928, a son of the late Walter and Teresa (Burton) Kennedy and was raised in Bridgeport, CT. He was a USMC Veteran of World War II. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts and later from the University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Arts degree. He achieved his 6th Year Degree from Columbia University. He taught at the University of Bridgeport and later became a professor of History and Political Science at Sacred Heart University where he retired in 1997 as the VP for Public Affairs. He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Debbie Kennedy, Brian and Christine Kennedy, and Kevin and Kristin Kennedy; and his six grandchildren, Meaghan, Brett, Scott, Justin, Ryan and Kayla. He loved traveling with Irene, spending time with his grandchildren, and rooting for the Detroit Tigers. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. (Yalesville Section of Wallingford), Tuesday, April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment with military honors will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church or to Clelian Adult Daycare, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514. www.yalesvillefh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary