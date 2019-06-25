|
William Kevin Baker
William Kevin Baker, age 67 of Fairfield, beloved husband of Margaret " Peggy " Callahan Baker, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019.. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11 am directly at St. Thomas Church, Post Rd., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club, c/o 268 Post Rd., 2nd floor, Fairfield, CT 06824. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, view the complete obituary or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019