|
|
William Balamaci
William Balamaci, age 76, of Milford, beloved husband of Evelyn Siavrakas Balamaci, entered into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late George and Victoria Shery Balamaci, Bill proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated with a B.A. from the University of Bridgeport and was a co-founder and partner of Insurance Company Planning. Bill was a longtime member of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church and was very active serving in various capacities. In addition to his loving wife, Evelyn, Bill is survived by a son, Tom Balamaci, and his husband, Patrick Wildnauer; a daughter, Denyse Forbes, and her husband, Andrew, of Fair Lawn, NJ; and a grandson, Presley Forbes. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport with full Military Honors. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020