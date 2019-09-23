Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
William Bond


1945 - 2019
William Bond Obituary
William R. Bond
William R. Bond, age 74, of Fairfield, beloved husband of 51 years to Lois (Gniadek) Bond, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Charles and Jeannette Bond, he was a Fairfield resident for the last 51 years. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and later received his degree in Accounting from Sacred Heart University. He had a career in accounting starting at International Harvester and then retiring from Pepperidge Farm. He was a volunteer and assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #98 in Southport. Bill was a devoted family man who loved to travel with his wife, go clamming with his sons and see his daughter dance. More recently, Bill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his loving wife Lois include three beloved children, Timothy Bond of North Brunswick, NJ, Peter Bond and his wife Nicole of Southport and Sarah Rivera and her husband Daniel of Southport; six cherished grandchildren, Emily, Allison, William, Caelin, Michael and Megan; seven brothers and sisters, Charles Bond, Patricia Moore, Thomas Bond, Nancy Bond, Elizabeth Frostick, Marjory Lovar and Jeanne Bachard; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019
