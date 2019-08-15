Connecticut Post Obituaries
William Brensinger


1936 - 2019
William Brensinger Obituary
William H. Brensinger, Jr.
William H. Brensinger, Jr., age 83 of Milford, passed away August 15, 2019 at Golden Hill Health Care Center, Milford. William was born in Milford, March 14, 1936, son of the late William Sr., and Winnifred Strainge Brensinger. William was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, he worked for the City of Milford as a design draftsman for 24 years until his retirement. He is survived by his companion of 50 years, Rochelle M. Hudson of Milford, a niece, and several nephews. All services and interment will be private. Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019
