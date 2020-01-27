|
William Browning, Sr.
William Wellington Browning, Sr., 81, of Milford, CT, died peacefully on January 27, 2020 following a long illness.
Born on July 10, 1938 in Syracuse, NY, "Bill" was a hardworking man of great integrity. A proud employee of John Hancock Life Insurance Company for 42 years, Bill climbed the corporate ladder managing dozens of employees and numerous offices in several states throughout his career.
Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Joyce (Chisarik) Browning, and her children; Paul Chisarik and Penny Noble and her husband Bob.
Bill was predeceased by his childhood sweetheart, Jean Stebbins Browning, with whom he created his family of four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Together they had two daughters, Kim Hoagland and her husband, Bill of Milford, Pam Browning of Manchester; two sons, William W. Browning, Jr. and his wife, Joell Kumiega of Oxford and Jeff Browning and his wife Krista Nolan-Browning of Orange.
Bill was blessed with five grandchildren, William H. Hoagland V, William W. Browning III (Langguth), Jeffrey Browning, Jr., Jenniffer Browning, and Melissa Jean Browning; two great grandsons, Landon and Gavin Langguth; and three step grandchildren, Lindsey Noble, Aidan Nolan, and Margaret Nolan.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wildermere Beach Congregational Church, 133 Broadway, Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to the CT Hospice Center, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford or Wildermere Beach Congregational Church of Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 28, 2020