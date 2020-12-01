William Brunner
William Brunner of Stratford CT passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2020. William was born in New York on May 18, 1945 and leaves behind his wife Diana Zdru and extended family of 20 kids and grandchildren and a cousin. He was the proud owner of Estate wholesalers for over 50 years. In his free-time he had a passion for music, including singing Frank Sinatra songs and creating is his own song lyrics. He enjoyed traveling and exploring the world. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com