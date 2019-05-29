William H. Butler

William H. Butler, age 75, of Stratford, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. He was born February 25, 1944 in Newtown, son of the late Patrick and Frances O'Neil and was a lifelong area Bridgeport and Stratford resident. Mr. Butler was retired from Bridgeport Hospital and Stop & Shop and enjoyed spending time with his friends. Survivors include his cousins, Ethel DeCherio, Henriette Tracz and her husband Robert Sickinger and Marion Maine; good friend, Jack Farrell, as well as several distant cousins and numerous other friends from the Kennedy Center. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Meg William on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family Friday before service time from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory made to: The Kennedy Center, 2440 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611, www.TheKennedyCenterInc.org. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2019