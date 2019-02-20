William C. Keeley, III

William C. Keeley, III, age 62, of Stratford, formerly of Westport, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Needham, Massachusetts on September 20, 1956, he was the son of the late William C. Keeley, Jr. and Carol McCormick Keeley. Bill was an employee of Porter and Chester Institute, where he worked in the admissions office. He was committed to helping his students and took pride in seeing them grow, including his son, Charles, who graduated from Porter and Chester in 2016. Bill had a friendly and kind spirit that welcomed anyone he met, and his never-fading sense of humor was contagious to all. Bill loved music, traveling, animals, walking and spending time outside. He was a loving and kind man who was devoted to his family; he loved to spend time with his family and the unconditional love he gave as well as the memories they created will always live on in their hearts. Bill leaves behind his five loving children, Maria Gil and her husband Edgar of South Carolina, William C. Keeley IV of New York, Carolyn Billie Keeley Garcia and her husband Christian of Bridgeport, Charles Keith Maxime Keeley and Katharine Evelyne Keeley, both of Stratford; two sisters, Lisa Keeley Duguay of Southport and Sharon Lovegrove of Fairfield; three grandchildren, Gabrielle Keeley, Cecilia Keeley and Angelina Keeley Gil, nieces and nephews including Abigail Lovegrove of Fairfield and John Duguay of Colorado; and his former wife and caregiver Elizabeth Keeley. A memorial mass celebrating William's life will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. directly in Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Avenue, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at https:/www.stjude.org/donate, in honor of William C. Keeley. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019