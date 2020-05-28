William C. Shea
William C. Shea, age 80, of Stratford, CT, beloved husband of Martha ( Jacocks ) Shea, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on May 25, 2020. Bill was a lifelong resident of Milford until moving to Stratford in 2017. A private ceremony will be held due to Covid-19. To view full obituary, please visit georgejsmithandson.com .
William C. Shea, age 80, of Stratford, CT, beloved husband of Martha ( Jacocks ) Shea, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on May 25, 2020. Bill was a lifelong resident of Milford until moving to Stratford in 2017. A private ceremony will be held due to Covid-19. To view full obituary, please visit georgejsmithandson.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.