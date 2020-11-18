When you called our office Janet to tell us of this sad event, we were all shocked, heartbroken and in dismay. Bill was always smiling and always had great stories and anecdotes to share. He discussed the love of his family and getting together with them. Have heard of seafood Scorpio since he entered into our office whenever the holidays approached. He reminisced about cruises and trips to Maine. He made us all smile. His presence will be deeply missed here, as I’m sure everywhere else. Our hearts and prayers are with you always.

K. Sekelsky c/o Dr. Jeff Tamucci’s office