William C. Simon
William C. Simon, age 74 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Janet Lloyd Simon, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 15, 2020, in his home. William (Bill) was born in the Bronx, New York, son of the late William M. Simon and Theresa Lombardi. He graduated from Mount St. Michael Academy in the Bronx in 1963, Columbia University in 1967 with a BA in English, and Fordham University in 1969 with an MA in English. Bill and Janet made a home in Cincinnati, Ohio from 1970-1987, after which they returned to their native New York, living in the Riverdale section of the Bronx from 1987-1999. Bill and Janet moved to Connecticut in 1999 when he became the Headmaster of the Unquowa School in Fairfield. This was the culmination of a lifelong career as an educator – prior to his time at Unquowa, he worked at Cincinnati Country Day School, where he taught and headed up the English department; at Collegiate School in New York City, where he was head of the Middle School; and at the King School in Stamford, where he was head of the Upper School. Survivors in addition to his wife include his devoted son Kenneth L. Simon of Stratford, two cherished grandsons Connor and Evan Simon, three brothers Robert, Mark, and Jeffrey Simon, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Frank Simon. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20 in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield. Interment will be in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Protect Democracy (https://protectdemocracy.org/donate
), an ideal that Bill was passionate about all the way until the end of his life. To send online condolences please visitwww.redgatehennessy.com