Connecticut Post Obituaries
More Obituaries for William Conklin
William Conklin


1928 - 2020
William Conklin Obituary
William S. Conklin
Sept 20, 1928-Apr 7, 2020William S. Conklin, age 91 of Seymour, he entered into peaceful rest on April 7, 2020 at Shady Knoll Health Center; he was the beloved husband of Ora (Picagli) Conklin. Mr. Conklin was born September 20, 1928 in West Haven, son of the late Warren and Julia (Mackniak) Conklin. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He was a member of the Seymour Post 12084 Veterans of Foreign Wars. William was retired from the Armstrong Rubber Company, West Haven. He was a communicant of St. Nicholas Parish, Church of the Good Shepherd, he was a fan of NASCAR Racing and going to antique car shows; he also enjoyed walks, gardening, and reading. His other hobbies were camping, target shooting, gun shows, and model train shows. In addition to his wife, William leaves his loving family including, a son, William Conklin, Jr. (Tricia Christy) of Oxford, his daughter, Arlene Gardella (Thomas) of Seymour, his brothers, Thomas Conklin (Maryanne) in CA, and Richard Conklin (Darleen) of Shelton, a sister, Doris Brady of West Haven; his grandchildren, Christa Mullen (Daniel) of Middletown, and Thomas Gardella, Jr. (Michelle) of Austin, TX; and great-grandchildren, Braedon and Lily Gardella of Austin, TX. His brother, Leonard, and sister Rosemary Conklin predeceased him. Funeral Services will be private. Interment with full Military Honors will be at the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. The Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour is entrusted with the arrangements. Please go to www.hullfh.com to share a memory. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Shady Knoll H.C. for the care they gave to William.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 11, 2020
