Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
William Cormier, age 76, of Stratford, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born on July 9, 1943 in Bridgeport, he attended St. Charles Catholic School and Stratford High School. Bill Served in the Navy from 1961-1963 and was an entrepreneur, owning several restaurants and body shops. He continued his career and retired as an insurance inspector. Bill was known for his love of classic automobiles and motorcycles. Survivors include his devoted children, Chris Cormier, Linda Bishop, Heather Weatherly all of Stratford and Dawn McDonald of GA and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019
