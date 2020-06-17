William Couton

William (Bill) Couton
William (Bill) Couton, age 73, of Stratford, beloved husband of Linda Gernat Lia Couton, passed away on June 15, 2020 in his home. Bill was born in Nyack, New York on October 21, 1946 to the late Stanley Couton and Rose (Gaynor) Couton and had been a longtime area resident. He was a retired salesman for the Connecticut Post newspaper and was an avid fan of the New York Rangers and Yankees, and a big James Bond fan. Survivors in addition to his wife of 24 years, include his devoted children, Graig Couton, and Melissa Couton and her fiancée Eric Santamaria, step-children, Mario, Carla and John Lia, brothers, Gordon and Edward Couton, sisters, Kathleen Perez and her husband Vic, Maureen Alfaro, and Eileen Castelluccio, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was pre-deceased by his brother Stanley Couton, and sisters, Rosellen McCarthy, and Barbara Couton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane., Stratford. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, everyone is required to wear a mask for the safety of all. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 17, 2020.