William Couton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Couton
William (Bill) Couton, age 73, of Stratford, beloved husband of Linda Gernat Lia Couton, passed away on June 15, 2020 in his home. Bill was born in Nyack, New York on October 21, 1946 to the late Stanley Couton and Rose (Gaynor) Couton and had been a longtime area resident. He was a retired salesman for the Connecticut Post newspaper and was an avid fan of the New York Rangers and Yankees, and a big James Bond fan. Survivors in addition to his wife of 24 years, include his devoted children, Graig Couton, and Melissa Couton and her fiancée Eric Santamaria, step-children, Mario, Carla and John Lia, brothers, Gordon and Edward Couton, sisters, Kathleen Perez and her husband Vic, Maureen Alfaro, and Eileen Castelluccio, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was pre-deceased by his brother Stanley Couton, and sisters, Rosellen McCarthy, and Barbara Couton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane., Stratford. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, everyone is required to wear a mask for the safety of all. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved