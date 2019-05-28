Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Resources
More Obituaries for William D'Agostino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D'Agostino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William D'Agostino Obituary
William T. D'Agostino
William T. D'Agostino, age 49 of Bridgeport passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Morawski D'Agostino. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Anthony J. D'Agostino and the late Genevieve E. Raino D'Agostino. Bill worked in retail throughout his career including Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well a great lover of Classic Rock and Roll, specifically Led Zeppelin, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Jeff Beck. Bill was an avid reader especially Tom Clancy novels, loved crossword puzzles, Marvel Films, and his cats, Sheba and Harley. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his sister, Susan Marinko and brothers, Anthony and Donald D'Agostino, and his nieces. He was also predeceased by his brother, Robert. In addition to his loving family, he will be sadly missed by his many collective childhood and lifelong friends. Friends may greet his family on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now