William T. D'Agostino

William T. D'Agostino, age 49 of Bridgeport passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Morawski D'Agostino. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Anthony J. D'Agostino and the late Genevieve E. Raino D'Agostino. Bill worked in retail throughout his career including Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well a great lover of Classic Rock and Roll, specifically Led Zeppelin, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Jeff Beck. Bill was an avid reader especially Tom Clancy novels, loved crossword puzzles, Marvel Films, and his cats, Sheba and Harley. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his sister, Susan Marinko and brothers, Anthony and Donald D'Agostino, and his nieces. He was also predeceased by his brother, Robert. In addition to his loving family, he will be sadly missed by his many collective childhood and lifelong friends. Friends may greet his family on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary