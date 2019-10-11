|
William Thomas Durko
William T. Durko, age 90, of Monroe passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Cecilia (Sankowski) Durko. Bill was born in Mahanoy City, PA on October 23, 1928, the youngest son of the late John and Anna (Durosky) Durko. He was preceded in death by his two brothers John and Joseph and his sisters Anna Gomosky and Mary Whitecavage. Shortly after graduating Mahanoy City High School, he proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he returned home where he met his future wife, Cecilia Sankowski, who he married in 1955. He moved to Connecticut in 1957, finally settling in Trumbull where he was a resident for over 30 years before moving to Monroe in 1994. Bill worked at Dresser Industries for 38 years before his retirement in 1992. He was the past President of the Quarter Century Club and the Retiree Club at Dresser. He also worked at Riverview Funeral Home as an attendant for 12 years. Bill had a zest for life and loved spending time outdoors. He became a Scoutmaster in 1957 and started Troop 27 sponsored by St. Michael the Archangel church in Bridgeport where his nephew Tom was a scout. He was Scoutmaster for 15 years and an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for 28 years. During his time with the Boy Scouts he was a Scoutmaster, Youth Commissioner, District Commissioner, and District Chairman in Bridgeport and was honored with the Unit Commissioner's Arrowhead, the Bronze Pelican, and the Silver Beaver Award, the highest Council level honor awarded. More than anything, Bill was a fun-loving, warm-hearted, and generous man. He enjoyed meeting people and was liked by everyone he met, cultivating countless friendships over the years. He spent his time with family and friends, neighbors and loved ones, always the first to lend a hand. He gave his time generously to the people around him and organized many group events for his friends and neighbors in his Community. Bill had a lifelong love of sports. He played baseball and football throughout his high school career. Upon graduating, he played semi-pro baseball for 4 years before being drafted by the U.S. Army where he played football while stationed at Fort Bragg. Bill loved to watch sports, and was an avid fan of the New York Jets and the New York Mets. He attended every Jets home game during the 1968 season when Joe "Willy" Namath led them to an upset victory in Super Bowl III. Bill is survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his beloved niece, Andrea Trau (David), and her two sons, David and Robert, who he helped raise. Friends are invited to greet Bill's family for a celebration of his life on Friday, October 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His Memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. in the parlor. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or at . Online condolences can be left for his family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019