Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
William Schustek
William E. "Bill" Schustek


1941 - 2019
William E. "Bill" Schustek Obituary
William Edward "Bill" Schustek
April 4, 1941-June 28, 2019Schustek, William Edward (Bill), of Wallingford, formerly of Shelton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at age 78.
Bill was born in Bridgeport to the late William and Olga (Mickolyzck) Schustek, and was raised in Stratford. He was the beloved husband of Marianne (Jalowiec) Schustek, devoted father to his son Bill (wife Gail), and daughter Mary Beth (partner Dan), and enjoyed doting on his two grandchildren, John William and Erin Anne. Bill is also survived by his brother Richard.
Bill and Marianne raised their family in Shelton, CT. Bill enjoyed boating and traveling, especially family trips to Disney. He enjoyed basketball, bowling, golfing, tennis, shooting pool, playing bocce, and walking the grounds of Ashlar Village in his retirement. Bill loved music and played the accordion in a local band for many decades.
Bill graduated from Stratford High School and the University of New Haven. He worked as an engineer at Raybestos and Sikorsky.
Private services will be held for family only at a future date. Condolences can be sent to 5303 Ashlar Village, Wallingford, CT 06492. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation, c/o Hospice, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 6, 2019
