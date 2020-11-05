1/
William E. Walton, 64, passed on October 18, 2020. Bill was a 1974 graduate of Andrew Warde H.S. in Fairfield, received his B.S. in zoology from U.R.I. in 1978, and his Ph.D.in zoology/aquatic ecology at U.Md. in 1986. Bill was a full professor in the Entomology Department at UC Riverside and had been serving as Vice-Chair. He was an internationally respected scientist and an award-winning teacher of undergrads and graduate students. Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years Peggy; son Tyler; mother Ruth D. Walton (wife of the late Edward H .Walton, Jr); sister Susan Walton Peck and husband Harold A. Peck III; nieces and nephews. To honor Bill, contributions can be made to https://www.dana-faber-org/the-bing-center-for-waldenstroms-macroglobulinemia/ or to the Mayo Clinic(philantrophy.mayoclinic.org/donate mc).

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
