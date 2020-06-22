William Ezarik Sr.
William G. Ezarik Sr
July 13, 1950 - June 17, 2020 William G. Ezarik Sr., age 69, of Stratford, beloved husband of Maureen Palier Ezarik, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020, in Bridgeport Hospital. Bill was born in Bridgeport on July 13, 1950, to the late William F. and Betty (Taylor) Ezarik and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired supervisor for Jupiter Communications. During his years there he made frequent trips to New York City, and took great pride in knowing how to navigate the streets of Manhattan better than the streets of Connecticut. He had been an avid bowler and enjoyed boating and fishing. He was a devoted Yankees and Giants fan who enjoyed being part of the family fantasy football league. Survivors in addition to his wife of 49 years include his children, William Ezarik Jr. and his wife Melissa, Jill Solomon and her husband Lou, and Matthew Ezarik, all of Stratford, as well as three cherished grandchildren, Emma and Andrew Solomon, and Scott Ezarik. Also, he leaves behind sisters Betty Healey, Suzann Ezarik, and Maryann Rivera and her husband, Wayne, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, June 24th at 11:30 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the American Diabetes Association. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
