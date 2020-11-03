William F. "Bill" Lord
William F. "Bill" Lord, age 71 of Trumbull passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Diane M. Hession Lord for 33 years. Born in Westchester, NY, he was the son of the late Roy and Elizabeth Powell Lord. Bill was a graduate of the University of New Mexico and was employed by New York Life Insurance as an agent for over 30 years. In addition to his wife, Diane, he is survived by his son Samuel William Lord, daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Lord, sister, Frances Lord and brother, Thomas Lord. Bill was a man of generous spirit who was filled with endless love for the people in his life. He never failed to put a smile on the face of everyone he spoke to. He will be dearly miss by all who knew and loved him. Private services will be held at Trumbull Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in his memory to The Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 https://bridgeportrescuemission.org/give-now/
To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com