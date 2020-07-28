Reverend William F. Verrilli
Reverend William F. Verrilli, age 68, a retired priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Father Verrilli was born in Bridgeport, on August 4, 1951, son of the late William R. Verrilli and Florence Caseria Verrilli. He is survived by a sister, Sister Marie Verrilli, SNDdeN. Father Verrilli was educated at Blessed Sacrament School and Madison School in Bridgeport and graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School in 1969. He continued his education at Fairfield University earning his degree in 1973. Fr. Verrilli studied for the priesthood at Theological College, Catholic University in Washington, DC. He was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend Walter W. Curtis at St. Augustine Cathedral, Bridgeport on May 5, 1979. After his ordination, Father Verrilli first served as Parochial Vicar of St. Andrew Parish in Bridgeport. In 1980, he began his career in the diocesan high schools, first teaching at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull for many years, later as Spiritual Director at Trinity Catholic School in Stamford and faculty member of Notre Dame High School in Fairfield. Father Verrilli was given leave to pursue a licentiate degree in Canon Law at Catholic University of America in Washington, DC in 1999. Upon the completion of this degree in 2001, he spent many years as a Judge in the Tribunal of the Diocese of Bridgeport. Father Verrilli's body will be received at St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport on Thursday, July 30 at 4:00 p.m., and will lie in repose until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m., The Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. To reserve your spot to attend the Mass, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/viewing-and-funeral-for-rev-william-verrilli-tickets-114831981548
. All are asked to wear a face-covering and observe hand sanitizing and follow the directions of the ushers. Please bring your own pen to sign the guestbook. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com