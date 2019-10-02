|
William J. Fabri
William J. Fabri entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 102. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Irene, in 1990. William served in the Armed Forces during WWII as a medic. He was the proprietor of Scot's Stationary on Jennings Road in Fairfield for 10 years until his retirement in 1986. William is survived by his two sons, W. Scott Fabri of Fairfield and his longtime friend Marie Sabo, and Kevin J. Fabri and his wife Linda of Fairfield, two granddaughters, Miss Katelyn Fabri of Whitman, MA and Miss Sara Fabri of Brighton, MA, and several dear nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregiver Nadia Juarez for her compassion and kindness while William was in her care. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Friends may greet the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019