William (Bill) Fitzgerald
William (Bill) T. Fitzgerald, age 73, of Shelton, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong area resident. He was a firefighter and was appointed to Bridgeport Fire Department on August 9, 1972; he later retired as provisional Captain on May 19, 1990. He then became a Deputy Chief for Fairfield Fire Department on July 27, 1993, until his retirement on December 20, 2001. After college and before joining the Bridgeport Fire Department, he was a survey engineer for the National Board of Fire Underwriters. He enjoyed traveling and working with fire service organizations including, The Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters and The Southern Connecticut Antique Fire Apparatus Collectors. He will be truly missed. Friends are invited to attend his graveside service at Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Calling hours will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020