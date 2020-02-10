|
|
William (Bill) G. Ober
William (Bill) G. Ober, 86, of Monroe, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 8, 2020 with his wife of 62 years, Judith Steinman Ober, and loving family by his side in St. Vincent's Hospital. William George Ober was born on November 21, 1933, in Bridgeport, CT. He was the son of the late George Everett and Anna (Klemm) Ober. Brought up in Fairfield CT, he graduated from Rodger Ludlow High School and joined the military shortly after. He proudly served in the United States Army 10th Ord BN SW.
After leaving the service he worked at Central Tool and Machine in Bridgeport, CT, for 40 years until he retired as a foreman. He is a lifetime member of the Monroe, CT volunteer fire department, Company 1, where he served for many years before becoming the assistant chief. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge Washington 19, Trinity Commandery, AF & AM, for 50 years. He has been a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Monroe for many, many years.
Bill liked to travel and looked forward to vacations with his family. Some of his favorite places to travel included Alaska, Hawaii, California, and Walt Disney World. Bill was a very talented artist who loved to draw, paint and make wood carvings for his family. He loved to sit on the porch and watch the hummingbirds in his backyard and kept track of their yearly migration patterns.
Bill was predeceased by his sisters Doris Palmer and Natalie DeDonado. Survivors include his son Scott and wife Jeanne Ober, daughter Kimberly and husband John Aronson, son Gregg and wife Maria Ober, grandchildren Amy Darbisi and husband Nicholas, Brandon Ober, Jennifer Aronson, Cody Ober, Gregg Ober Jr., and Daniel Ober. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Armando Vera at St. Vincent's Hospital as well as everyone at the Swim Across the Sound Cancer Center, especially Maria and Betsy, for their care and compassion during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Reverend Kurt Huber of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for his prayers and support.
Family and friends are invited to visit us Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Monroe. Burial to follow at Monroe Center Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2020