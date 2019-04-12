William Andrew Gasper

William Andrew Gasper, 65, passed away at his home in Fairfield, CT on April 10, 2019 after a valiant 20-month battle with glioblastoma. He fought this beast with courage, grace and strength, and crossed the finish line surrounded by his loved ones. Will was born on July 29, 1953 and was a lifelong Fairfield resident. He was a 1972 graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School. Over his 45-year career as a commercial truck driver, Will worked for Reynolds Aluminum Company, Fairfield Lumber Supply Company and Homer C. Godfrey Company. Will's good nature, strong sense of loyalty, kindness and strength were the core of who he was. He loved to stay busy, whether at work or home, and tirelessly gave of himself to his family and many friends. He was a quiet and thoughtful man with a booming voice and easy laugh, with rarely an unkind word or action. Will was a devoted husband, father, son and friend, anchored by a deep faith and commitment to church and community. Will was a NASCAR and country music enthusiast, who loved camping and basking in the sun at the beach. This February, he checked the top box on his bucket list when he met Dale Earnhardt, Jr. at the Daytona 500. Will is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Leslie M. Gasper, daughters Sarah E. Gasper of Saint-Cloud, France and Katherine A. Marano and her husband William P. Marano of Clinton, CT. He is also survived by his devoted mother Mildred R. Gasper of Fairfield, sister Maureen Bjornson and her husband Loring Bjornson of Stratford, many loving sisters-and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends especially dear to his heart. He was predeceased by his father William L. Gasper. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield, with interment to follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Friends may call on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME OF EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road. We were able to have Will with us for the 20 months of his deadly illness with the help of his amazing neuro-oncologist Dr. Nicholas A. Blondin, the Yale-Smilow Cancer Care Center and the compassionate caregivers from Connecticut Hospice Home Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will's honor to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance (ctbta.org) or the National Brain Tumor Society (braintumor.org) to help fight glioblastoma and other relentless brain cancers. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary