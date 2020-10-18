1/2
William Gombar
William Julius Gombar
June 11, 1930 - Oct 15, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, son of Julius and Rose Gombar, William J. Gombar, age 91, passed Oct. 15, 2020 in Saint Vincent's Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Deborah Berman and her husband, Michael Berman, grandchildren Rebecca Berman and Jason Berman, and his sister, Marion Sebens.
William Gombar is a Korean War veteran who earned a Bronze Medal and Sergeant of Arms distinction from the war.
Immediately after being discharged from the US Army, he originally started out working at the Bridgeport Fabrics as a mechanical troubleshooter. He soon joined the Bridgeport Police as a Bridgeport police officer and later became a Police Investigator for the City of Bridgeport and retired after 27 years serving on the police force.
He was involved in many police and veterans' organizations that he belonged to. He spent much of his time with his family and grandchildren and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
All donations will be sent in his memory to the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
A private family ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, at the Pistey Funeral Home. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
