Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
149 South Pine Creek Rd.
Fairfield, CT
View Map
William Francis Greenwood
William F. Greenwood, 60, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Jacqueline Greenwood, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital on March 22, 2019, with his family by his side. Bill is the son of the late Richard and Jane Greenwood. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; four children: William, Joseph, Thomas and Sarah; eight siblings: Richard (Jane) Greenwood; Mary Jane Greenwood; Raymond (Catherine) Greenwood; Ellen (Charles) Harry; Edward Greenwood; Joseph (Elizabeth) Greenwood; Susan (David) Adams and Jack (Samera) Greenwood; mother-in-law, Barbara Baio; sister-in-law, Madeline (Bill Henwood) Baio; and 24 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul, nephew Francis, and father-in-law George Baio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Rd., Fairfield. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, March 29, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, 4 Gorham Place (corner Main St.), Trumbull. Donations can be made in his memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2019
