William H. Bedell Jr. Obituary
William H. Bedell, Jr.
William H. Bedell, Jr., "Uncle Bill", passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Bill was born June 30, 1937 in Bridgeport to the late William H. Bedell, Sr. and Elizabeth Jane Jones. He lived all his life in Bridgeport with the late Edward and Anna Wilson. Bill was a very special man who made many friends through the years, as owner of Bedell's American Service Station. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a longtime member of the Calvary St. George's Episcopal Church. Bill is survived by his sisters Jean Morby of Garden Grove, CA, Lillian Stevens of Glassboro, NJ, and Grace Zmachinski of Connecticut, three nieces, Debbie Schaumburg, Michelle Bedell Mahan, and Bernice Vera Tirado-Melendez, two nephews, Edward Roy Bedell, and William James Bedell all of Killeen, TX. He also leaves his special childhood friend Joan Kaesmann and her late husband Vincent and family "niece" Margaret Samatulski, Thomas Kaesmann and Robert Kaesmann, and their families, good friend Steve Kuczo, who was always there to help him out. He was predeceased by brothers George H. Bedell, Richard Edward Bedell, Sr., James Wilson and Edward Smith, a sister Grace Madar, and a nephew Richard "Ricky" Edward Bedell, Jr. Bill will be greatly missed by family and friends. A special thank you to all of his doctors and staff who took such great care of him over the past few years. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, with the Rev. David Norris, officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Friday morning after 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SWIM Across the Sound, C/O St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019
