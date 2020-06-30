William H. Nichols
William Hanford Nichols, beloved husband of Belle Corcoran Nichols, entered into eternal life on June 26, 2020 and was guided home peacefully by his family with God and Saint Anthony by his side. William was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 26, 1933 to the late Hanford Bradley Nichols and the late Helen McDougal Sharkey Nichols. William attended Bullard Havens High School in Bridgeport for the plumbing and heating trades. Straight out of high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. When William received his overseas orders he proposed to Belle. On May 29, 1954, they eloped and were married in Charlestown, MD. While in the Navy, they lived in Philadelphia, PA and Norfolk, VA. William decided not to re-enlist so they could start their family in Black Rock, CT. In 1963, William and Belle purchased a lot in Fairfield and every night after work, they built their home in which to raise their two girls. William is survived by his loving daughters Bonnie-Helen Nichols and Laura-Belle Nichols of Fairfield, CT. William worked as a plumber for local contractors until 1967 when he purchased a union plumbing company at which he had been working, Abramowitz Associates. A couple years later in 1969, William and Belle started their own non-union plumbing and heating company, Nichols Piping Co. Inc., which operated out of Bridgeport for over 40 years. William said he never questioned his career choice as it was his passion. William was a founding member of Associated Builders and Contractors, CT, President of CT American Society of Sanitary Engineers and President of CT Master Plumbers Association. William enjoyed traveling all over the United States and the world with his wife and daughters. For many years, every Winter was spent at their home in Kissimmee, Florida and Summer at their home in Colebrook, CT, known as the farm. William was a proud Korean War Navy veteran. His ship was the USS Duxbury Bay AVP 38. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy and a National Defense Service Ribbon. Upon return from serving his country, William became a member of National Association of Naval Veterans, Port 5 Bridgeport. He enjoyed spending time at the bar in his later years having a cup of coffee and sharing stories with his fellow veterans. Many of life's problems were solved overlooking the water. He was especially honored to be membership card #5 and the longest lifetime member. In 2019, William was presented with the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal. He was also a member of American Legion Post 10 Kissimmee, FL, International Order of Redman, Winsted, CT, Elks Club in Fairfield and the Ancient Order of the Deep, Trusty Shellback when he crossed the equator. His hobbies included RV camping, bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, collecting cars and trucks and growing Christmas trees. He marveled at the beauty of sunflowers and was always up for a road trip and an ice cream. William was blessed with three grandchildren who affectionately called him Buff. William David Nichols-Klaff of Bridgeport, CT, Brett William Tynes of New York, NY and Cody William Nichols of Fairfield, CT. He treasured his grandchildren and showed them many life experiences. He was also blessed with two sons-in-law, Frederick William Tynes and Richard Balogh of Fairfield, CT. William was always there and devoted to his "Little Flower" Belle, daughters, grandsons and all of his family including numerous very spoiled dogs that were very special to him. We all learned from William many valuable lessons in life. William's love is held in our hearts and our wonderful memories we will eternally keep, as he was the anchor of our family. He missed his wife terribly and their bond of love could not be broken. She came to take him to heaven on her birthday. God takes care of us all, it will all work out and when something was completed, check. Those are his phrases we will never forget. A private family service with military honors was held June 30, 2020 with entombment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.