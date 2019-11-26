|
William Steven Haray
Feb 14, 1926 - Nov 22, 2019William Steven Haray, age 93, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Miriam (Hogan) Haray passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Saint Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport Connecticut. Mr. Haray was born February 14, 1926 in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph and Helen (Vido) Haray and was a lifelong area resident. He was a United States army veteran of The Korean War and was a retired machinist, having worked for AVCO, General Electric, Pace Motors and Mahle. Bill enjoyed Fishing, Action movies and was an avid Boxing and Wrestling fan. Survivors include his two children, William Edward Haray and his wife Maria and Pattiann Haray; three grandchildren, Krista Destiny and Amber and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 10 siblings. Friends and Family are invited to attend his funeral service and interment with Military Honors on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT. There will be no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to his children. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019