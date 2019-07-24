|
William J. Heckler
William Joseph Heckler, age 97, of Milford, died on Friday, July 19, 2019. William was born in Bridgeport on March 14, 1922 to the late Julius Heckler and Helen (Liskowsky) Anthony. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Irene (Mullins) Heckler, and his devoted children, Robert Heckler (Margaret) of Stratford, and Janice Dowin (Richard) of Milford, his grandson, Brian Heckler of TX, and sister, Kathryn Allen of Branford. He was predeceased by his stepfather William Anthony, Sr., and his brothers: Joseph Heckler, William Anthony, Jr. and Bernard Anthony.
William graduated from Stratford High School. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a payroll supervisor for Tilo Roofing Company.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019