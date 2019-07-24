Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for William Heckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Heckler


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Heckler Obituary
William J. Heckler
William Joseph Heckler, age 97, of Milford, died on Friday, July 19, 2019. William was born in Bridgeport on March 14, 1922 to the late Julius Heckler and Helen (Liskowsky) Anthony. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Irene (Mullins) Heckler, and his devoted children, Robert Heckler (Margaret) of Stratford, and Janice Dowin (Richard) of Milford, his grandson, Brian Heckler of TX, and sister, Kathryn Allen of Branford. He was predeceased by his stepfather William Anthony, Sr., and his brothers: Joseph Heckler, William Anthony, Jr. and Bernard Anthony.
William graduated from Stratford High School. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a payroll supervisor for Tilo Roofing Company. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now