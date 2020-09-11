William Hendren

William Robert Hendren

William Robert Hendren, age 72, of Sebring, Florida, died suddenly on August 20, 2020, at his home. Billy was born on March 14, 1948 in Bridgeport to the late William W. and Jean Siemers Hendren. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 plus years as a manager having worked for SNET, Bell South and AT&T. While raising his sons, he lived in the Miramar, Florida area where he coached football, baseball and soccer. Billy served several terms as president of the Miramar Optimist Club. Also known as "Top Hat" he was a member of the Alternative Motorcycle Club and a friend of Bill W's. Prior to relocating to Florida, Billy made a lifetime of memories in Bridgeport. If you were to ask anyone whose life he touched, you would hear nothing but praise as he helped so many with addiction and life. He was larger than life, tougher than nails and a champion for the underdog. Sinatra's My Way could have been written for him. Heaven is surely enjoying his amazing personality. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sons, Jason Hendren and wife, Carol, and Robert Hendren and wife, Pristy; brother, Kenneth Hendren and wife, Marianne; sister, Susan Dean; stepsons, Derek Barrows and wife, Katie, and Andrew Barrows and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Hendren, Harper, Remington, Cooper, Samuel and Charlotte Barrows; nephews and nieces, Nolan Hendren, Lauren Murphy, Meredith Walter, Sarah Dean and Jacob Dean; great nephews and niece, Quinn, Brennan and Maris. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Fort Lauderdale Police Association, and a private service will be held at South Florida National Cemetery. You will never be forgotten Billy "Top Hat" Hendren.



