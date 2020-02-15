|
William David Hickey
William D. Hickey, 86, of Stratford, Connecticut, and the youngest son of Robert and Edna Hickey, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. Bill was born on June 22, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT and settled in Stratford with his young bride Barbara Irene Hickey (née Ambler) in 1959. Bill was a Navy veteran of the Korean War was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Stratford where he and Barbara were married in 1957.
Bill had two careers, one at the Bullard Company in Bridgeport starting as a foundry man and leaving as the facilities supervisor. He then moved on to Textron Lycoming in Stratford where he managed the facility and helped decommission the Army Engine Plant. For many years into his "retirement", he also acted as the facilities supervisor of the First Congregational Church of Stratford.
Throughout the years, Bill achieved his bachelor's degree in engineering while working full time and helping raise his children. He was active in Indian Guides, Little League, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, High School Football and any place his children were involved. In later years, he served on the Board of Zoning Appeals in Stratford, enjoyed golf with family and friends, and bowling well into his early 80's. An inveterate "handy-man", Bill was capable of fixing anything with whatever happened to be available, a term the family has come to call "Hickey-Rigged".
Bill is survived by his loving wife Barbara, three children; Kevin Hickey of Danbury and his spouse Patricia VanBuren, Darren Hickey and his wife Heidi of Trumbull and Dawn Gerrity and her husband Glen of Milford. He is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Lauren Hickey, Connor Angileri, Kathleen Hickey, Ian Hickey, and Kyra Angileri. Bill is also survived by his niece Cynthia Mustaka of Florida and nephew Robert Hickey of Colorado.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be held at Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be a graveside service with full military honors on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford, CT, with Pastor Ed Rawls and Rev. Meg Williams officiating. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to First Congregational Church (memoriam fund), 2301 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020