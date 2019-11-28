|
|
William "Bill" J. Angiolillo
William "Bill" J. Angiolillo, 80, of Fort Lauderdale, FL formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on August 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Terri Angiolillo, children William Angiolillo Jr. (Sabrina), and Ashley Leith (Kyle), beloved Pa to grandchildren, Brianna, Billy III, Felicia, Maddox, and Landon. Bill was a longtime parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church where he enjoyed being a part of the Men's Club and Emmaus, as well as serving as a Eucharist Minister. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bill was a devoted police officer for over 40 years. He is remembered for his love of boating, tennis, and enjoying time with his friends and most of all his family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604 Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jerome's Chapel Fund: 2533 SW 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 29, 2019