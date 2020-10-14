William John Cable
William John Cable, age 83 of Stratford, beloved husband of Marlene (Myers) Cable, passed away suddenly on October 11, 2020 in Cape Cod, MA.
Mr. Cable was born in Bridgeport to the late Elmer Clifton and Betty (Hyder) Cable. He was a lifelong Stratford resident, having graduated from Stratford High School class of 1955. In his youth, he had a large paper route in Stratford delivering the Bridgeport Post. He turned his route over to his younger sister and then to his brother when he went to work at the Duckpin Lanes in Stratford Center setting up pins. After graduation from high school, he began working for Harvey Hubbell Inc. in Bridgeport. He worked in the stockroom doing inventory control (he joked that he counted screws) before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in North Carolina, Texas and overseas in Germany. When Mr. Cable returned home, he continued his career at Harvey Hubbell where he dedicated 44 years, retiring as a Senior Buyer. He and his wife, Marlene, absolutely cherished their time at their home in Cape Cod. Being on the beach, able to watch and listen to the the waves lap at the shore was one of their favorite past times. They spent over 60 years together and loved vacationing and then spending their summers there after retirement.
For many years, Mr. Cable was a devoted coach for Stratford Pop Warner Football. No matter how many years later, his former players recognized him and always stopped to say hello. He loved being involved in his own kids' and grandkids' sports, from football to hockey. He was happiest spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Great times were had duckpin bowling with the Sales & Purchasing League on Barnum Avenue in Stratford. After bowling, the guys would go to the Windmill to shoot pool and play cribbage. He was a member of the Port 5 in Fairfield and also The American Legion in Shelton. He also enjoyed trips to the casinos and playing the lottery.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Cable is survived by his children, Cindy Cable-Wilson and her husband, William, of Stratford, and William John Cable, II and his wife, Jill, of Orange; his grandchildren, Courtney Subatis and her husband, Tomas, Brittany Jump and her fiancé, Alex, Jeremy Cable, Sara Cable, and Haley Cable; and four great-grandchildren, Tomas, Kajus, Lili, and Eliana. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Cable and his wife, Diana, of Milford; his sister, Carol Alex of Milford; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Rogers.
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Masks and adherence to COVID guidelines are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stratford Pop Warner, c/o Pistey Funeral Home. To express condolences online and for donation information, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
