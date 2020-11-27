William J. ("Bill") Carroll
Bill Carroll, 77, of Trumbull, CT and Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in his Trumbull home surrounded by his beloved wife Sharon and his three sons, Sean, Keith and Brendan. Born January 27, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Frank J. and Irene Buckley Carroll, he was a lifelong resident of the greater Bridgeport area. A graduate of St. Augustine's School, Central High School and the University of Bridgeport, Bill was a civic and business leader in the Bridgeport community for decades.
Bill was the longtime President of Merit Insurance. But his greatest community accomplishments were in connection with his many volunteer and civic contributions. Bill was a past Chair and an Emeritus Member of the Board of Directors for St. Vincent's Medical Center and served as an interim volunteer co-CEO for one year. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, the primary purpose of which is to raise necessary funds to help meet the financial needs of the Medical Center and to serve the poor and medically underserved populations. Contributions can be made in honor of Bill (details below).
Bill was Ringmaster of the 1988 Barnum Festival, and past President of the P.T. Barnum Foundation. He was the past President of The Hundred Club of Connecticut, a member of the St. Patrick's Scholarship Fund Committee, and a former leader of the Democratic State Central Committee. He was a former member of The Board of Directors of The Bridgeport Regional Business Council and was co-chairman of St. James Parish "Faith in the Future" Campaign. He was past President of the Boy's and Girl's Club of Bridgeport, and past President of The Connecticut Boy's Club Association, which bestowed on him the "Man and Boy" award of the Boy's Club of America, their highest honor. He also served on the State of Connecticut Lawyers Statewide Grievance Panel and was honored by the Greater Bridgeport Bar Association with the Law Day Liberty Bell Award for outstanding community service.
He was the past President of The Bridgeport Lions Club, former District Governor, and a lifetime member of Lions International. He was a former Chairman of The President's Circle at Fairfield University. Bill also served for thirteen years as a member of The Stratford Board of Education, including eight years as its Chairman, and was the recipient of numerous awards for his contributions to public education from The Connecticut Education Association, and The Connecticut Association Boards of Education. He was a former Director of The Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, CT. He was a member of The Charter Club at the University of Bridgeport, and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his service to public education. He was a past member of the Brooklawn Country Club, The Gaelic-American Club and The Ancient Order of Hibernians. He also served as Grand Marshall of the 1992 Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Bridgeport, and was a member of B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 36, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
While the long list of formal titles and civic contributions were important to Bill, his most meaningful achievements were accomplished quietly and out of the public eye. Many were touched by Bill's generosity, friendship and good will and he was a source of great wit, advice, wisdom and counsel on countless occasions to an untold number of recipients over the years. Bill was fond of the maxims "If it is to be, it is up to me" and "Your ego is not your best amigo" and these served as the touchpoints for how he lived his life. Always accountable and never one to seek fanfare for his good deeds, he leaves behind his family, lifelong friendships, and a greater community far better off for his having been a part of their lives. He was a great man who had a great run and he will be forever missed and remembered. May he rest in peace.
Bill is survived by Sharon, his wife of 53 years; his three sons; Sean and his wife Maggie of Trumbull, CT; Keith and his wife Jane of Needham, MA; Brendan and his wife Colleen of Winnetka, IL and his 10 grandkids. Bill had many nicknames over the years but the one he was best suited for and came to embody in life was "Pa" which was bestowed on him by his beloved grandchildren: Patrick, Sean, Ryan, Janie, Annie, Luke, Caitlin, Mary, William and Conor. Bill also is survived by his siblings Frank J. and his wife Patricia; Patricia and her husband Ken Vozzo; James and his wife Nancy; Charles and his wife Lisa; Peter and his wife Joan; Lawrence and his wife Carol Ann; Eileen and her husband Howard Clemens; and Robert and dozens of nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. He was also predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister Sheila.
Services will be private but a public celebration of Bill and his life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather in a post-COVID world. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Vincent's Foundation [give.stvincents.org
], 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 and should be noted: In Memory Of Bill Carroll. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to http://www. larsonfh.com